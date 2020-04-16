Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

The ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 111,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of ONLN were up about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were JD.COM, trading up about 5% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba, up about 1.2% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Chewy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.8% on the day, while Stitch Fix is lagging other components of the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.