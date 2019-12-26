Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR

The SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 206,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of NANR were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 0.8% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Encana, up about 0.8% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Kinross Gold is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Suncor Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 0.3%.

