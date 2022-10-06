The Mortgage REIT Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 400,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 95,000. Shares of MORT were down about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Agnc Investment, trading down about 1.5% with over 13.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, off about 2% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Ready Capital is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 0.3% on the day, while Chimera Investment is lagging other components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT

