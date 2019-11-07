Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPX

The MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 645,000. Shares of MLPX were off about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Antero Midstream, trading down about 9.9% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, off about 1.1% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Sea Limited is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 1.8% on the day.

