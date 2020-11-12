Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGF

Contributor
BNK Invest
The iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 873,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 104,000. Shares of LRGF were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading trading flat with over 45.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.5% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Davita is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Erie Indemnity is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

