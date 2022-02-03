The iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 524,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 112,000. Shares of LRGF were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 0.6% with over 38.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 2.1% on volume of over 16.0 million shares. Discovery is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Qorvo is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.