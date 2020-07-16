Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 55,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of LDSF were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were First Trust Low Duration Opportunities Etf, trading trading flat with over 207,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Senior Loan Fund Etf, off about 0.2% on volume of over 175,000 shares. First Trust Tcw Opportunistic Fixed Income Etf is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 0.1% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

