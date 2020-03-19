Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 728,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of KXI were up about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Coca-cola, trading down about 6.4% with over 11.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kroger, up about 2.3% on volume of over 6.9 million shares. Tyson Foods is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 10.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.