Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 611,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of KXI were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ambev, trading off about 1.9% with over 12.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kroger, up about 6.1% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Tyson Foods is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.5%.

