The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 4.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 430,000. Shares of IYW were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading up about 2.2% with over 47.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 0.1% on volume of over 37.6 million shares. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYW

