Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYLD

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 189,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of IYLD were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.9% with over 14.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, trading flat on volume of over 11.3 million shares. Wesco International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9.4% on the day, while Two Harbors Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

