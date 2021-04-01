Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYK

The iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 403,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IYK were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor (F), trading down about 0.9% with over 34.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), up about 1.2% on volume of over 20.8 million shares. Roblox (RBLX) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

