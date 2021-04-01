Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 403,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IYK were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor (F), trading down about 0.9% with over 34.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla (TSLA), up about 1.2% on volume of over 20.8 million shares. Roblox (RBLX) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

