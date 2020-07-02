Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 168,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of IYJ were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading up about 2.4% with over 34.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boeing, up about 1.4% on volume of over 24.2 million shares. Summit Materials is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while ADT is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

