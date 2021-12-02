Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of IYH were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.1% with over 17.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Moderna, down about 4.4% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. Signify Health is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5.5% on the day, while Novavax is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.

