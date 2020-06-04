Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG

The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 680,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 154,000. Shares of IYG were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 2% with over 39.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 4% on volume of over 30.8 million shares. CIT Group is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Marketaxess Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.