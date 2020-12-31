Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 97,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of IYC were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 2.3% with over 29.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, off about 0.8% on volume of over 13.8 million shares. Netflix is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Draftkings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

IYC AAL CCL NFLX DKNG

