Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of IYC were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.8% with over 54.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walt Disney, down about 6.2% on volume of over 40.3 million shares. Quantumscape is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 10% on the day, while Figs is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 17.4%.

