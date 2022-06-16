The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of IXP were down about 3.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were AT&T, trading off about 3.3% with over 40.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, down about 7.7% on volume of over 16.7 million shares. Electronic Arts is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 0.8% on the day, while Charter Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.