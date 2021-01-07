Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of IVOO were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were WPX Energy, trading off about 19.8% with over 117.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust, off about 2.7% on volume of over 14.0 million shares. Sunrun is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 8.7% on the day.

