Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSG

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 5.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 490,000. Shares of IUSG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 0.2% with over 31.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.8% on volume of over 22.3 million shares. Caesars Entertainment is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Allegheny Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

