Markets
IUSG

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 5.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 490,000. Shares of IUSG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 0.2% with over 31.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.8% on volume of over 22.3 million shares. Caesars Entertainment is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Allegheny Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSG
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IUSG AMD AAPL CZR ATI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular