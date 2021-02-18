Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IOO

The iShares Global 100 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 570,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of IOO were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 2% with over 47.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, down about 2.2% on volume of over 21.6 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Walmart is lagging other components of the iShares Global 100 ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

