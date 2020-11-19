Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IOO

The iShares Global 100 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 641,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of IOO were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading down about 0.9% with over 40.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.2% on volume of over 34.8 million shares. Texas Instruments is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.7% on the day, while Johnson Controls International is lagging other components of the iShares Global 100 ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.