Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 241,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of IHF were off about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were UnitedHealth Group Inc. (de (UNH), trading down about 2.2% with over 6.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CVS Health (CVS), down about 1.9% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

