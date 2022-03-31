Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGN

The iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 495,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of IGN were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cisco Systems, trading up about 0.9% with over 10.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Juniper Networks, up about 1.3% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Calix is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Ribbon Communications is lagging other components of the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

