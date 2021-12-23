Markets
IEZ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 191,000. Shares of IEZ were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading up about 0.7% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, up about 0.4% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. DMC Global is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.8% on the day, while Helix Energy Solutions Group is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IEZ RIG SLB BOOM HLX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular