The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 59,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of IDNA were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Editas Medicine (EDIT), trading down about 15.8% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invitae (NVTA), off about 5.9% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Curevac (CVAC) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

