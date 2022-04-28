The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 278,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of IDNA were off about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Invitae, trading down about 5.9% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, down about 1.1% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Altimmune is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Ngm Biopharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

