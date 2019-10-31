Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 93,000. Shares of IDEV were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), trading off about 1.4% with over 7.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Interxion Holding (INXN), down about 1.2% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Radware (RDWR) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

