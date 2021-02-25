Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 920,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 116,000. Shares of IAT were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Huntington Bancshares, trading down about 1.2% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Community Bancorp, up about 1.3% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. First Horizon is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 3.3%.

