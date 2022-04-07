The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 367,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of IAK were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Genworth Financial, trading down about 2.7% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American International Group, off about 1.3% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Erie Indemnity is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Mbia is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, trading lower by about 10.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

