Markets
IAK

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 367,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of IAK were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Genworth Financial, trading down about 2.7% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American International Group, off about 1.3% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Erie Indemnity is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.2% on the day, while Mbia is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, trading lower by about 10.3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IAK GNW AIG ERIE MBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular