Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 638,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of IAI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Morgan Stanley, trading up about 0.9% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Charles Schwab, up about 2.5% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. BGC Partners is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.5%.

