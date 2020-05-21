Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 323,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of IAI were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Charles Schwab, trading off about 1% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Morgan Stanley, down about 2% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Cowen is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.2% on the day.

