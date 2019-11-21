Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 54,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of IAI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Charles Schwab (SCHW), trading up about 6.6% with over 29.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD), up about 18.3% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Etrade Financial (ETFC) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 9%.

