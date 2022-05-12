The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 271,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of HUSV were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Coca-cola, trading off about 1.1% with over 8.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, trading flat on volume of over 8.8 million shares. Oreilly Automotive is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.5% on the day, while Duke Realty is lagging other components of the First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HUSV

