The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of HEEM were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading off about 1.7% with over 20.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund, off about 0.8% on volume of over 15.2 million shares. LI Auto is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2% on the day, while I-mab is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

