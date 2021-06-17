Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRID

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 217,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of GRID were off about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading down about 3.6% with over 37.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 4.6% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Wesco International is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

