Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GII

The SPDR— S&P— Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 618,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of GII were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Exelon, trading down about 3.6% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, trading flat on volume of over 3.2 million shares. Corporacion America Airports is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.7% on the day.

