Markets
FXZ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FXZ were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 1.6% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 2.8% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Intelsat is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FXZ FCX X I

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular