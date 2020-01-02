Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 232,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FXZ were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 1.6% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 2.8% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Intelsat is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 5.5% on the day.

