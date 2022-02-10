Markets
FXU

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 765,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of FXU were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading down about 3.9% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exelon, up about 0.2% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Sunrun is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FXU PCG EXC RUN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular