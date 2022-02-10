The First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 765,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of FXU were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading down about 3.9% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exelon, up about 0.2% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Sunrun is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.