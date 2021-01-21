Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXR

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 902,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 124,000. Shares of FXR were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were General Electric, trading down about 1.8% with over 20.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Square, down about 3% on volume of over 4.7 million shares. Paccar is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 13.8% on the day, while Union Pacific is lagging other components of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

