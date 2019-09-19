Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 126,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of FTXO were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.1% with over 14.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.6% on volume of over 6.3 million shares. Intelsat is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Peoples United Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

