Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 140,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of FTXN were up about 3.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading up about 8.3% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, up about 7.3% on volume of over 21.9 million shares. Callon Petroleum is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 14.6% on the day, while Baker Hughes is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

