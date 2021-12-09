The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of FTXN were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 1.9% with over 13.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, down about 1.2% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. PBF Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

