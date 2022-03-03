The First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 95,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FTRI were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Vale, trading up about 2.1% with over 16.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 0.9% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Sylvamo is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTRI

