Markets
FTHI

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of FTHI were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading off about 1.2% with over 72.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 0.1% on volume of over 58.0 million shares. Netflix (NFLX) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is lagging other components of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTHIAMDAAPLNFLXABT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular