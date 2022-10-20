The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of FTHI were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading off about 1.2% with over 72.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 0.1% on volume of over 58.0 million shares. Netflix (NFLX) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is lagging other components of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

