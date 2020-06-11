Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of FRI were off about 5.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Washington Prime Group, trading down about 22.6% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Simon Property Group, off about 12.2% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Taubman Centers is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.