Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 217,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of FCTR were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading down about 0.9% with over 33.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 0.8% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Pfizer is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 11.1%.

