Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCEF

The First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 273,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of FCEF were up about 5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Proshares Short S&P500, trading off about 1.9% with over 18.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intelsat, trading flat on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Doubleline Income Solutions Fund is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.6% on the day.

