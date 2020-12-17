Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 195,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of EQAL were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading up about 0.4% with over 45.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 30.6 million shares. Macquarie Infrastructure is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 13.9% on the day, while Horizon Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

