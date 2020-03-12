Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of EQAL were down about 9.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Chesapeake Energy, trading up about 23.5% with over 76.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 13% on volume of over 72.2 million shares. Colony Capital is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 32.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.